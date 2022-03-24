Legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops in Wales to end on Monday

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in retail across Wales will come to an end on Monday (28 March).

First Minister Mark Drakeford will also announce at tomorrow’s three weekly press conference that the requirement to self-isolate will also move into guidance.

Currently anyone who tests positive for the virus is legally required to isolate for 10 days, unless two negative tests can be produced on days five and six.

A £500 self-isolation payment to support people will continue to be available until June.

As part of the relaxation of some of the remaining pandemic protections, face coverings will no longer be required by law in shops or on public transport.

However they will continue to be recommended in public health advice.

Two key legal protections will remain in place as coronavirus cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by the BA.2 sub-type of the omicron variant.

Face coverings will remain a legal requirement in health and social care settings and coronavirus risk assessments must continue to be carried out by businesses, with reasonable measures put in place in light of those assessments.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:“We have seen an unwelcome rise in coronavirus cases across Wales, mirroring the position in most of the UK.

“We have carefully considered the very latest scientific and medical evidence and we need to keep some legal protections in place for a little while longer, to help keep Wales safe.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken a gradual and cautious approach as we have relaxed protections.

“We are firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us and learning to live with coronavirus safely.”

The next three-weekly review of coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 14 April, when the remaining legal measures will be reviewed.

Commenting on the latest three-week Covid review, Welsh Conservative health spokesperson Russell George MS said: “Whilst it is welcome that Ministers have once again listened to Welsh Conservative proposals with self-isolation and mask wearing becoming guidance from Monday, it is disappointing that the Labour Government continues to be anti-business.

“At a time when the Government should be doing all it can to boost jobs and productivity, is it right that businesses should continue to have fill out paperwork with little value? We need to trust businesses to do what is right to keep their staff and customers safe.

“The First Minister talks about living with Covid, but his actions say something different with the Welsh Government extending some Covid regulations until September.

“After two years the people of Wales know what to do to keep themselves safe and should be trusted to do what they think is right, whilst the Government focusses on repairing the economy, tackling the cost of living and ending the Welsh wage gap.”