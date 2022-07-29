Deeside.com > News

Launch of Zip World’s Skyflyer attraction in Rhyl “postponed until further notice”

The launch of Zip World’s Skyflyer attraction in Rhyl has been “postponed until further notice” due to an “engineering and design challenge”.

A new “first-of-its-kind” airship adventure – giving 360-degree views of the region’s coastline – was set to fly above Rhyl from Wednesday, August 3.

The opening date was initially given as July 6 by Zip World but was delayed.

In a statement on social media today,  Zip World said: “We are sorry to announce that the launch of our newest attraction, Skyflyer, has been postponed until further notice.”

“During our rigorous testing process, we identified an engineering and design challenge which will need to be addressed before our customers can enjoy the attraction.”

The statement goes on to say: “We will announce a new date for launching Skyflyer once we are satisfied it meets our standards.”

“At Zip World we strive to bring our customers unique and world-first experiences, and we’re looking forward to adding Skyflyer to our growing list of attractions as soon as we can.”

“We apologise again for the inconvenience this has caused. Customers with bookings for Skyflyer will be contacted directly by us by August 1st to arrange postponements or refunds.”

According to Zip World’s website, the attraction will fly up to 400ft in the air,“and take in all the sights on offer along the North Wales coast – even as far as Liverpool on a clear day!”

