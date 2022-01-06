Latest review outcome: Level 2 measures to remain in Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford has asked people to keep taking steps to protect each other and keep Wales safe from the wave of omicron cases.

He has confirmed alert level 2 measures will stay in place in Wales following the outcome of the latest regulations review.

Cases of coronavirus have risen sharply to their highest ever levels as the omicron wave has surged across Wales in the post-Christmas period. The latest figures show there are more than 2,200 cases per 100,000 people in Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The omicron wave means we are all facing a difficult month ahead of us. We are already seeing extremely high case rates in communities and we must be prepared for cases to rise even higher, just as they have elsewhere in the UK.

“This variant may not be as severe as we had initially feared but the speed at which it is travelling and its infectiousness continue to be cause for concern.

“That makes it vital that we all take action to keep each other safe. The things which have helped to protect us all throughout the pandemic will continue to protect us now.

“This includes getting vaccinated and making your booster a priority, limiting the number of people you meet who you don’t live with, and taking a lateral flow test before going out and mixing with others.

“Together, we will keep each other safe and we will keep Wales safe.”

At alert level 2 people must: