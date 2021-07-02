Lateral flow test soon required for birthing partners or nominated essential others in North Wales hospitals

Birthing partners or nominated essential others will have to order and complete lateral flow (LFD) testing kits before attending hospitals in North Wales.

This will include those who are visiting the hospital to attend scans, attend fetal medicine scans and appointments, attend labour and birth, attend a caesarean birth and visiting inpatients areas on the maternity wards.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board say that on arrival the partners or nominated essential other will be asked to present their Lateral Flow result in either a SMS text message, e-mail message or screen shot.

The change will be introduced from Monday 12 July.

In an update posted online today, the health board said: “All birthing partners or nominated essential other visits will be strictly by appointment into the Inpatient Maternity Wards made directly with the Ward/Department due to limited numbers being allowed in an area at any one time.

“From Monday 12 July, the appointments will increase from 1 hour to 2 hour slots. (Please note exceptional circumstances). Visiting considerations will be informed by community COVID-19 transmission rates, hospital COVID 19 admission numbers and any outbreaks that may be experienced in the Hospital environment.

“On arrival the partners or nominated essential other will be asked to present their Lateral Flow result (SMS, e-mail message or screen shot) and will be screened for any symptoms suggestive of SARS-Cov-2 infection or other indication that require self-isolation using the national screening tool.

“In such circumstances the identified visitor will be requested to leave the clinical premises and return home immediately and seek PCR testing. A temperature check will also be taken and recorded on their screening form.

“Each Department will maintain a list of hospital visitors’ names and contact details, to aid the NHS Test and Trace teams of contact tracing is indicated.

“Whilst the LFD is a voluntary test, if visitors as defined choose not to take the test then this may result in them not being able to attend appointments or attend the inpatient wards.”

More information on the updated maternity guidance at hospitals across North Wales can be found on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website.

More information about how to pick up or order LFD self testing kits can be found here.