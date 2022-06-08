Large emergency service response launched after two people reported lost in flooded area of Flintshire countryside

A large emergency service response was launched on Tuesday night after two people were reported lost in a flooded area of Flintshire countryside.

NEWSAR – the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue team were called to assist Police Padeswood just after 10pm.

A police helicopter was spotted searching the area while water rescue trained personnel from North Wales Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

NEWSAR volunteers used ‘phone tec’ to identify the location of the casualties while the police helicopter pinpoint them with its powerful onboard spotlight.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday North Wales Police requested our assistance to locate two persons who had found themselves unable to find a way out of a flooded area of countryside near Padeswood, Buckley.”

“We used some phone tech to identify their exact location. Team members then went to get them.”

“When we arrived North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, National Police Air Service resources were already on scene.”

“Team members supported the Fire Service with additional water rescue trained people in case of a protracted search or carry out.”

“The casualties were located by a combination of the Police helicopter searchlight and water rescue Firefighters on the ground.”

“NEWSAR Team Members provided the two very wet casualties with a Blizzard Protection Systems jacket and blanket, with warming pads.”

“They were then walked back to the road and handed over to the care of Police Officers.”

NEWSAR is raising funds to buy a new Incident Command Vehicle.

The team urgently needs to replace thier current aging and unreliable vehicle.

The aim is to raise £65,000 from public donations by June 2022 to pay for the purchase of the vehicle and to refit the interior with specialist equipment and power sources.

“It is vital that we purchase this new vehicle, without it NEWSAR volunteers are unable to respond 24/7 to requests from the police to help search for vulnerable missing adults and children.” A spokesperson for the team said.

