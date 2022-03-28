Large diesel spillage closes M53 in Cheshire

The M53 has been closed northbound between J7 ( Ellesmere Port) and J6 ( Eastham) due to a large diesel spillage across the carriageway.

Around 50 gallons of diesel have been spilt across the carriageway and will require specialist clean-up at the scene.

The carriageway was closed just before 4.30pm, a diversion route is in operation.

A traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to spillage of diesel on M53 Northbound between J7 B5132 Netherpool Road (Overpool) and J6 (Hooton). Congestion to J10 (Little Stanney).”

“There are also queues on the A41 and A550 as people divert, as well as delays on the B5463 through Overpool. The road has been closed since 16:25.”

Diversion Route:

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs: