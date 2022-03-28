Large diesel spillage closes M53 in Cheshire
The M53 has been closed northbound between J7 ( Ellesmere Port) and J6 ( Eastham) due to a large diesel spillage across the carriageway.
Around 50 gallons of diesel have been spilt across the carriageway and will require specialist clean-up at the scene.
The carriageway was closed just before 4.30pm, a diversion route is in operation.
A traffic report for the area states:
“Road closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to spillage of diesel on M53 Northbound between J7 B5132 Netherpool Road (Overpool) and J6 (Hooton). Congestion to J10 (Little Stanney).”
“There are also queues on the A41 and A550 as people divert, as well as delays on the B5463 through Overpool. The road has been closed since 16:25.”
Diversion Route:
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Leave the M53 NB at Jct 7.
- At M53 Jct 7/B5132 Rbt, take the first exit onto the B5132 WB Netherpool Road.
- At B5132/B5463 Rbt, take first exit onto B5436 EB Rossmore Road West.
- At B5463/A41 Jct, turn right onot A41 NB Chester Road.
- At A41/M53 Jct 5 Rbt, take the first exit and rejoin the M53 NB.
