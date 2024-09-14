Lantern parade to illuminate Buckley next month

The community of Buckley is gearing up for an exciting and eco-friendly event this autumn, as Refurbs Buckley hosts the first-ever ‘Light Up Our Town’ Lantern Parade on Tuesday, 29th October 2024.#

The parade will begin at Refurbs Repair and Reuse Centre on Brunswick Road and is set to be a vibrant celebration of creativity, sustainability, and community spirit.

As part of the event, Refurbs Buckley is offering a limited number of free lantern-making workshops, where participants can create lanterns using recycled and sustainable materials.

These workshops are open to local community groups and will provide all the necessary materials and guidance. The Repair and Reuse Centre will also host two public lantern-making sessions on Saturday 26th and Monday 28th October, with resident artist Zoe Matthews leading participants in crafting the event’s large signature lanterns.

Amanda Barr, Events Lead for the Lantern Parade, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, saying:

“It is fantastic to be able to bring this new and exciting event to Buckley Town, celebrating the local community, culture and heritage, and promoting a message of sustainability for future generations. We hope with the support of the local community and businesses, the event will be a great success.”

The event, funded by the UK Government Share Prosperity Fund and Flintshire County Council, is also seeking additional support from local businesses through sponsorship.

Sponsors will have the opportunity to back one of the larger artist-made lanterns, which will be key highlights of the parade.

To help make this event possible, the Blakemore Fund, SPAR on Brunswick Road, has already provided vital support for the lantern-making workshops.

Booking is essential for all workshops, and spaces can be reserved by contacting [email protected].

The parade itself is open to all, but participants are asked to register in advance via Eventbrite or by emailing the same address to ensure safety measures are met.

For more details, or to book a place in the workshops or parade, visit www.refurbs.org.uk or follow @RefurbsBuckley on social media for updates.