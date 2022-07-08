Deeside.com > News

Updated: All lanes back back open following earlier closure on A55 in Flintshire

Update: Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) and J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Congestion to J33A (Northop Hall West). Lane two (of two) was blocked until around 11:40. Travel time is ten minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier report: One lane is blocked and traffic is building on A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

The incident has happened near junction 33 for Flint.

There is currently around three miles of stationary traffic stretching back to the Connah’s Quay junction.

Traffic Wales has said: “Emergency services en route. Congestion now starting to develop in the area.”

A local traffic report for the area states: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) and J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Congestion to J33A (Northop Hall West). Lane two (of two) is blocked”

 

 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become available

