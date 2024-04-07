Land Rover stolen from Flint set a blaze in Halkyn

North Wales Police have reported the theft and subsequent arson of a Land Rover in Flintshire.

The vehicle was stolen from Castle Industrial Park, Flint, at approximately 10pm on the 4th of April, 2024.

It was later discovered set ablaze in the Halkyn area, sparking a police investigation into the theft and arson.

Officers from North Flintshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle being driven after the theft or noticed any suspicious individuals in the vicinity of the Castle Industrial Park or Halkyn area around the time of the incident.

Anyone who has any information related to the stolen Land Rover, its movement post-theft, or any suspicious activity in the mentioned areas is encouraged to call the non-emergency number 101 and quote the reference Q047025.