Labour’s Mark Tami re-elected as MP for Alyn and Deeside

Labour’s Mark Tami has been re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Alyn and Deeside, marking his seventh consecutive victory in the constituency.

The seasoned MP secured his position with a significant lead, further solidifying Labour’s stronghold in the region.

The voter turnout in Alyn and Deeside was 57.43%, a notable decline from the 68.5% seen in 2019.

Out of the 75,785 eligible voters, 32,200 did not participate in this election.

Reform UK candidate, Vicky Roksam, managed to push the Conservative party into third place.

This is a stark contrast to the 2019 election, where the gap between Labour and the Conservatives was just a few hundred votes.

This time, Labour extended their lead to over 10,000 votes.

In his victory speech, Mark Tami expressed his gratitude to the constituents. “I’d like to thank the people of Deeside for again giving me the privilege to represent them,” he said, acknowledging the trust and support of the community.

Result in full: