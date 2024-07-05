Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 5th Jul 2024

Labour’s Mark Tami re-elected as MP for Alyn and Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Labour’s Mark Tami has been re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Alyn and Deeside, marking his seventh consecutive victory in the constituency.

The seasoned MP secured his position with a significant lead, further solidifying Labour’s stronghold in the region.

The voter turnout in Alyn and Deeside was 57.43%, a notable decline from the 68.5% seen in 2019.

Out of the 75,785 eligible voters, 32,200 did not participate in this election.

Reform UK candidate, Vicky Roksam, managed to push the Conservative party into third place.

This is a stark contrast to the 2019 election, where the gap between Labour and the Conservatives was just a few hundred votes.

This time, Labour extended their lead to over 10,000 votes.

In his victory speech, Mark Tami expressed his gratitude to the constituents. “I’d like to thank the people of Deeside for again giving me the privilege to represent them,” he said, acknowledging the trust and support of the community.

Result in full:

Party Candidate Votes % ±%
Labour Mark Tami 18,395 42.4 Decrease 0.3
Reform UK Vicki Roskams 9,601 22.1 New
Conservative Jeremy Kent 7,892 18.2 Decrease 23.8
Liberal Democrats Richard Marbrow 2,065 4.8 Decrease 1.1
Plaid Cymru Jack Morris 1,938 4.5 Increase1.1
Green Karl Macnaughton 1,926 4.4 New
Independent Edwin Duggan 1,575 3.6 New

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Labour’s Becky Gittins wins Clwyd East in election
  • Election 2024 – The count live from Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay
  • Safety concerns shut down A550 Tinkersdale for resurfacing

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Labour’s Becky Gittins wins Clwyd East in election

    News

    Election 2024 – The count live from Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay

    News

    Safety concerns shut down A550 Tinkersdale for resurfacing

    News

    Police update on missing 85-Year-old Cheshire last seen near Carmel Cricket Club

    News

    Costa Coffee set to open first store in Flint, creating 10 new jobs

    News

    Automatic voter registration nears final approval in Senedd

    News

    Researchers and Writers Invited to Apply for Unique Scholarship at Gladstone’s Library

    News

    Polling stations open across Wales at 7am today for the UK general election

    News

    Reminder that tomorrow’s General Election will require photo ID at polling station

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn