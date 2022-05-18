Labour to form new Flintshire council administration with Lib Dem support

The Liberal Democrats have agreed to support Labour’s bid to return to power in Flintshire as part of a minority administration.

Control of the local authority has been hanging in the balance following the local election on May 5.

Labour was left with 31 seats overall in Flintshire and the independents 30, following the election result, both fell short of the overall majority of 34 required to take power in County Hall.

It left a question mark over who will run the council for the next five years, with the four Liberal Democrat councillors potentially having the final say.

In a statement today it has been confirmed the “the Welsh Liberal Democrat and Labour Groups on Flintshire Council have agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding aiming to improve the working of the Council over the next term.”

“The agreement focuses on protecting public services and local businesses, addressing pressures on local incomes, working towards reaching environmental goals and pushing for a better funding formula for Flintshire from the Welsh Government.”

Commenting on the agreement Welsh Liberal Democrats Group Leader Cllr Hilary McGuill said:

“Discussions between the two groups Labour and Lib Dems have revealed a shared understanding of the importance of the services Flintshire County Council offers to the residents, businesses and other organisations operating in Flintshire and the pressures on household and business incomes, particularly following the Covid pandemic and current cost of living crisis.”

“Both groups also recognise and agree that the progress already made to address environmental concerns needs to be continued and enhanced with due urgency to help address the climate emergency.”

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats and Welsh Labour agree that the current funding formula from Welsh Government is inequitable, does not work in the interests of Flintshire residents and businesses, and results in unnecessarily high Council Tax increases to meet the shortfall in funding from the Welsh Government in order for Flintshire County Council to meet its statutory obligations and to provide adequately for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

“We also agree that obtaining a fair funding deal from the Welsh Government is a top priority for the administration in its first Municipal year and thereafter until an equitable solution is achieved.”

The leader of the Labour group on Flintshire Council, Cllr Ian Roberts said: “We welcome the fact that we will be continuing with our successful relationship with the Liberal Democrats and look forward to working across the case to achieve the best for the residents of Flintshire.”

Cllr Bernie Attridge – who spearheaded the Independent campaign in Connah’s Quay – had hoped to form the next administration with the help of the Lib Dems.

In a post on Facebook this morning he said: “Looks like we have some white smoke at County Hall and it seems you Vote Liberal and Get the Labour Party as they have agreed a 2 year deal with them.”

“We are now clear and the plans for 5 years as the official opposition is needed to be planned.”

“I am very disappointed but not surprised because they have been bought and propped up Labour for many years.”

“The difference this time they will have an opposition that will scrutinise every single decision they make and hold them to account on a daily basis.”

Flintshire’s next administration will be formally appointed at the council’s AGM on Thursday 24 May.