Kings Of Leon: Limited number of tickets just released for huge Wrexham shows this May

Multi-BRIT and Grammy award-winning band Kings of Leon are set to perform two massive outdoor shows at the iconic Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham AFC, over the Bank Holiday Weekend on Saturday, 27th and Sunday, 28th May 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Supporting acts include special guests Far From Saints and local Wrexham-based indie band The Declan Swans. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A limited number of tickets for both seated and standing options have just been released for both dates and are now available for purchase ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fans can secure their spots at these highly anticipated shows by visiting www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Racecourse Ground, a historic venue known for hosting exhilarating football matches, will now welcome music enthusiasts to experience a thrilling weekend filled with chart-topping hits from Kings of Leon. Known for their energetic performances and an extensive catalogue of hits, including “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” the band promises to deliver unforgettable shows for their fans in Wrexham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on the event, visit the official Kings of Leon website at www.kingsofleon.com and Wrexham AFC’s website at www.wrexhamafc.co.uk. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to witness one of the world’s most renowned rock bands live in concert at Wrexham’s iconic venue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News