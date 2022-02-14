Kind-hearted Holywell students organise “Whole School” Valentine’s Day treat

Students and staff at Ysgol Treffynnon received a surprise treat to celebrate Valentine’s Day thanks to a thoughtful group of students who wanted to spread a little kindness on a day that can often generate mixed emotions.

The idea to give everyone in the school a special chocolate on the day came about during a student council meeting.

Head student, Chloe Hughes, suggested doing something to mark the day and, after discussing several options, the students decided on a whole school approach to avoid anyone feeling left out. Ayanda Parkies, year 10, proposed giving a chocolate to everyone in school and the idea was unanimously agreed.

After seeking permission for the project and with funding from the school, the students put their plan into action.

Silver foil wrapped chocolate hearts and dairy free love hearts for vegan/lactose intolerant students were purchased by Rebekah Rae, Additional Learning Needs (ALN)teacher and Lily Parry, year 10, who is vegan.

To give the project impact and a strong “whole school” feel, various members of the school council made posters which were displayed around the school for everyone to see first thing on the day.

Jess Hall and Eleri Davies, deputy head students, sorted the chocolates into separate bags providing one per form and ensuring every student and member of staff was catered for.

On Valentine’s Day, the school council met first thing to distribute the chocolates to each form with a little speech expressing how everyone is important and should feel celebrated.

The students also compiled a list of offices, rooms, and classrooms where meetings might be taking place to make sure that all support staff, canteen staff, cleaners, and the headteacher’s office were taken into account to ensure everyone was included.

Jess said: “We were so excited to tell the students and staff how important they are. Some people will find Valentine’s Day difficult, and we wanted to make sure we did everything we could to make them feel more comfortable.”

Eleri added: “In the words of Tesco, every little helps. I hope this token gesture has had a positive impact on everyone’s day.”

Head students Chloe Hughes and James Baker are delighted with how well the project was received. Chloe said: “This has been a great opportunity to demonstrate how much the council cares about our students and we hope this is a little way to raise their spirits whether this is a day they usually enjoy or not.”

James said: “I hope that by giving students a special chocolate, they will feel happy and cared for. I am sure they will feel good and possibly emotional because someone cares enough to do this.”

The used foil wrappers from the chocolates were sent to the art department for use in 3d art works as the school council wanted to keep a green theme to the project.

Mrs Rae has been moved by the kindhearted actions of the students. She said: “I am very proud of our student council for putting staff and student wellbeing right at the heart of our school. These students consistently demonstrate their caring nature around the school, and I hope this little gesture will encourage our school community to grow in love and appreciation of each other.”