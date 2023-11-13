Kaiser Chiefs unveiled as latest Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod headliners

Indie legends Kaiser Chiefs will make a triumphant return to the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod next summer.

The multi-award-winning band will perform at the event on Saturday June 29.

The headlining show is the latest to be announced as part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Kaiser Chiefs join indie superstars Manic Street Preachers and Suede, BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith and disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC among the artists to be announced so far for the iconic peace festival in 2024.

The announcement follows the news Kaiser Chiefs will release their brand new studio album, the aptly titled Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album, on March 01 2024.

Produced by Amir Amor (Rudimental), Easy Eighth Album sees the band return with a fresh and bold new sound. From the Nile Rodgers co-write of new single 'Feeling Alright', to the frantic 'Beautiful Girl', horn-laden Kaiser Chiefs throwback 'Job Centre Shuffle' and joyous punch in the gut that is 'Jealousy', these 10 tracks are a true statement of intent from a band that continues to deliver the goods again and again.

The album arrives off the back of success with previous releases 'Jealousy' and 'How 2 Dance', as well as a big UK arena headline tour at the end of last year.

Where 2019's Duck straddled the tide between Northern-Soul euphoria and early '00s antithesis, 2024 will see Kaiser Chiefs stepping into a renewed spotlight; a hook-heightened universe in which Ricky Wilson, Andrew "Whitey" White (guitar), Simon Rix (bass), Keyboardist Peanut and Vijay Mistry on drums, come together to create what they craft best; breakthrough hits for the world's dancefloor.

With a band almost two decades in the game, armed with an extensive back-catalogue of stadium belters, and record-breaking success, fans at Llangollen Pavilion can prepare for a night filled with anthemic hits such as 'Oh My God', 'I Predict A Riot', 'Everyday I Love You Less and Less' and 'Ruby'.

Lead Programmer & Production Manager of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: "We're delighted Kaiser Chiefs will be returning to Llangollen. They went down a storm in 2018, and we're so pleased that they'll bring their anthems back to North Wales in 2024.

"This is just the latest announcement as part of our exciting new partnership with Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, with more to come in the next few weeks."

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: "Kaiser Chiefs are a brilliant live band. We've presented multiple shows with them over the years so we can't wait to bring them back to Llangollen for what will be a really exciting show for everyone involved."

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Picture Credit Cal McIntyre

