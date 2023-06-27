June set to be hottest on record in a series which goes back to 1884

June 2023 is poised to become the hottest June in history, surpassing temperature records that date all the way back to 1884.

Despite a temporary respite with average temperatures in the coming days, June 2023 is set to outshine the scorching summers of 1940 and 1976, securing its place as the UK's hottest June to date.

The Met Office's Mike Kendon noted that this month's temperatures are highly unlikely to fall below record-breaking levels despite an imminent return to average temperatures.

"June started with high pressure over the UK bringing often settled and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine."

"Once that high pressure subsided, warm, humid air took charge over the UK, with 32.2C the highest temperature recorded so far this month," said Kendon.

What has been striking is the continuous warmth experienced throughout the month, with temperatures reaching up to 30C in some parts – far exceeding the usual high teens or low 20s typical of June.

On June 10th, Hawarden marked its monthly high temperature, hitting a sweltering 29C.

Provisional confirmation of June 2023's standing in the weather and climate records, including any regional data, will be available on Monday, 3 July.

The role of climate change in the frequency and intensity of such heatwaves can't be overlooked, the Met Office said.

The odds of breaking high-temperature records, as seen in 2022, have increased significantly with the escalating impacts of climate change.

Kendon elaborated, "While the UK has always had periods of warm weather, climate change increases the frequency and intensity of these warm weather events."

"The records for the warmest months now include June 2023, underlining the changing nature of the UK's climate and how it is particularly affecting extremes."

The figures for June 2023 add to a growing list of recent monthly temperature records, evidencing the influence of climate change on the UK's weather patterns.

