Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Aug 2022

Job scheme volunteers revamp popular Flintshire heritage park

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Volunteers helped to maintain and care for a beloved historic attraction as part of an employment and training scheme.

A group of up to 14 Jobs Growth Wales+ learners from Coleg Cambria spent six weeks at Greenfield Valley, a popular Flintshire heritage park which includes 70 acres of woodland, ancient monuments, and more than 2,000 years of history on site.

Organised in partnership with Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC) – who commended the volunteers and presented them with certificates of achievement – the cohort of 16 to 18 year-olds painted fences and benches, picked litter and carried out a range of gardening, cleaning and landscaping tasks.

Employability Mentor Daniel Walker-Gordon said these transferable skills will help them in their future careers.

“The group have shown a lot of civic pride and also learnt about teamwork, waste management, timekeeping and other attributes that will be important going forward,” he added.

“They were a credit to Jobs Growth Wales+ and the college and we would like to thank FLVC for giving them the opportunity to have positive impact in the local community while gaining new skills, knowledge, and confidence.

“It was a fantastic experience for all of us and we look forward to collaborating further on other projects.”

Kris Kordiak, Volunteering Development Officer at FLVC, added: “The volunteers all worked extremely hard and were a huge help to the Ranger team at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park.

“The project has given them a greater understanding of the benefits of volunteering and the invaluable difference this can make to communities.

“I’d like to thank the learners again for taking part in the project and wish them all the very best for the future.”

If you’re aged 16-18, live in Wales and need guidance and support with employment, apprenticeships or further learning you can get in touch with the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, which is backed by the European Social Fund via Welsh Government.

You’ll get qualifications and gain work experience while earning up to £55 a week and have access to work placements, advice, and guidance from mentors at Coleg Cambria.

  • For more information call 01978 267472 or email JGWPlus@cambria.ac.uk.
  • Visit www.flvc.org.uk for more on Flintshire Local Voluntary Council, which is available to advise on all aspects of voluntary and community activity.
  • Their next Supported Volunteering Project for young people aged 14-25 years starts on Wednesday August 3.  For further information, email volunteers@flvc.org.uk.

Read Next

  • Five quick and free tips to stay cool at night
  • Temperatures building across Flintshire this week as hot weather returns
  • Complaints to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales at a record level
  • Glyndwr University games development students gear up to pitch their creations

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Five quick and free tips to stay cool at night

    News

    Temperatures building across Flintshire this week as hot weather returns

    News

    Complaints to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales at a record level

    News

    Glyndwr University games development students gear up to pitch their creations

    News

    Trials find early voting “offers additional choice” for electorate despite not increasing in-person turnout, report finds

    News

    North West Regional Organised Crime Unit opens new office at Saltney police station

    News

    Staff left ‘heartbroken’ after vandals trash forest school area at Queensferry Primary

    News

    A55 in Flintshire now clear following earlier multi-vehicle collision

    News

    Police seek information after “suspicious” fire destroys 20 acres of crops in Ewloe field

    News




    Read 402,760 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn