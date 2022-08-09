Job scheme volunteers revamp popular Flintshire heritage park

Volunteers helped to maintain and care for a beloved historic attraction as part of an employment and training scheme.

A group of up to 14 Jobs Growth Wales+ learners from Coleg Cambria spent six weeks at Greenfield Valley, a popular Flintshire heritage park which includes 70 acres of woodland, ancient monuments, and more than 2,000 years of history on site.

Organised in partnership with Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC) – who commended the volunteers and presented them with certificates of achievement – the cohort of 16 to 18 year-olds painted fences and benches, picked litter and carried out a range of gardening, cleaning and landscaping tasks.

Employability Mentor Daniel Walker-Gordon said these transferable skills will help them in their future careers.

“The group have shown a lot of civic pride and also learnt about teamwork, waste management, timekeeping and other attributes that will be important going forward,” he added.

“They were a credit to Jobs Growth Wales+ and the college and we would like to thank FLVC for giving them the opportunity to have positive impact in the local community while gaining new skills, knowledge, and confidence.

“It was a fantastic experience for all of us and we look forward to collaborating further on other projects.”

Kris Kordiak, Volunteering Development Officer at FLVC, added: “The volunteers all worked extremely hard and were a huge help to the Ranger team at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park.

“The project has given them a greater understanding of the benefits of volunteering and the invaluable difference this can make to communities.

“I’d like to thank the learners again for taking part in the project and wish them all the very best for the future.”

If you’re aged 16-18, live in Wales and need guidance and support with employment, apprenticeships or further learning you can get in touch with the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, which is backed by the European Social Fund via Welsh Government.

You’ll get qualifications and gain work experience while earning up to £55 a week and have access to work placements, advice, and guidance from mentors at Coleg Cambria.

For more information call 01978 267472 or email JGWPlus@cambria.ac.uk.

Visit www.flvc.org.uk for more on Flintshire Local Voluntary Council, which is available to advise on all aspects of voluntary and community activity.

Their next Supported Volunteering Project for young people aged 14-25 years starts on Wednesday August 3. For further information, email volunteers@flvc.org.uk.

