Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Apr 2023

Jamie Mitchell found guilty of murdering Steven Wilkinson in Buckley

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man accused of stabbing his former friend to death has been found guilty of murder. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jamie Mitchell, 25, has been found guilty of murdering Steven Wilkinson, 23 in Buckley, on October 4, 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mitchell had denied the charges, claiming that he began carrying a knife after his house was attacked. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also stated that his friendship with the victim ended when he began dating Mr Wilkinson’s sister, Jessica. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the trial at Mold Crown Court, the jury heard that Mitchell had stabbed Wilkinson on Precinct Way, in Buckley. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking after the verdict, North Wales Police Detectice Supterimntent Mark Pierce, the Senior Investigating Officer, expressed gratitude to the jury for their diligent work and also stated that the family of the victim welcomed the verdict. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I will make further comment after the sentencing hearing next Thursday,” said Det Sup Pierce. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In the meantime, I am aware that the end of trial will present the possibility for the release of emotions and anger from those connected to this tragic incident and the local community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We will continue to support Steven’s family as they begin their difficult journey in moving forward.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Can you help honour fallen Deeside serviceman buried in Dutch war cemetery?
  • Police appeal for witnesses following two serious collisions in Neston
  • Hopes that Senedd inquiry could help end ‘unfairness’ for renters wanting to adopt pets

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Can you help honour fallen Deeside serviceman buried in Dutch war cemetery?

    News

    Police appeal for witnesses following two serious collisions in Neston

    News

    Hopes that Senedd inquiry could help end ‘unfairness’ for renters wanting to adopt pets

    News

    Postgraduate students in Wales encouraged to apply now for student finance

    News

    Ewloe Sports and Social Club saves day for Flintshire Morris Dancing troupe

    News

    Goal to grow women’s football at North East Wales college on target following Italy tournament

    News

    All lanes back on on A494 Aston Hill following earlier collision

    News

    Buckley parents pay tribute to their ‘brave boy’ who died of a brain tumour

    News

    Launch of Wales’ first Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn