Posted: Wed 21st Feb 2024

Jade’s Law: Petition launched following brutal murder of Deeside mum nominated for Parliament award

A petition launched following the brutal murder of Deeside mum of four Jade Ward has been nominated for a UK Parliament award.

Russell Marsh killed ex-wife Jade at a property in Shotton on 26 August 2021 while their children we asleep.

Despite being sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison for the murder, Marsh was allowed to assume guardianship over his and Jade’s four children, a situation that pushed Jade’s parents, Karen Robinson and Paul Ward, into action.

Alongside their friend Edwin Duggan, they tirelessly campaigned for the automatic suspension of parental responsibilities for parents convicted of murdering their partner.

The legal change aims to protect the surviving guardians from the added trauma of legal confrontations with the convict over child welfare decisions.

Mr Duggan’s online petition captured the public’s attention, gathering over 130,000 signatures and leading to significant political engagement.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami played a pivotal role in bringing the issue to the forefront, facilitating discussions with key political figures and leading a debate in the House of Commons.

Despite initial resistance, the UK government announced a shift in stance at the Conservative Party Conference in October, indicating a willingness to introduce Jade’s Law.

Cat Smith, Chair of the Petitions Committee, commended the campaign’s significant impact in a letter to Mr Duggan, stating, “Your passion and determination have brought an important issue to the attention of MPs and the Government and has secured changes that will help improve things for others.”

In response to the nomination, Mr Duggan took to social media to express gratitude towards the extensive support the campaign received online and the pivotal role of the 130,000 signatories in advancing the cause.

Jades Law is one of three campaigns nominated for the Petition Campaign of the Year by the House of Commons Petitions Committee.

