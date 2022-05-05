Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th May 2022

Updated: Thu 5th May

Jade Ward – Petition calling for a parental responsibility law change nears crucial 100,000 signature mark

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A petition calling for a change in the law regarding parental responsibility following the murder of a Shotton mum is nearing the crucial 100,000 signatures mark.

The family of Jade Ward are campaigning to create a law in her name, after she was murdered by Russell Marsh in August last year.

Marsh from Shotton, killed his ex-wife Jade, 27, at a property on Chevrons Road on 26 August 2021 while their four children we asleep.

A mother of four, Ms Ward was found dead by officers in a bedroom after suffering a violent attack by Marsh, who had handed himself in at Blacon police station.

During the trial, a pathology report found that Jade had suffered multiple wounds across her body, including her face and arms, and bruising that was consistent with “making efforts to fight off” her attacker.

Marsh denied the charge of murder but admitted manslaughter when he gave evidence.

Despite his conviction, Marsh still holds parental responsibility for the children and has control over areas of their welfare.

In the UK, imprisonment does not automatically restrict parental responsibility (PR). This can only happen following a voluntary agreement or if the other parent takes the incarcerated parent to court.

Ms Ward’s family are petitioning for ‘Jade’s Law’, to ensure that no other families going through similar circumstances have to face the killer when making decisions about the children’s lives.

The petition calling for the automatic suspension of PR rights of a parent guilty of murdering the other parent was launched last month.

The petition seeks to, “Provide a mechanism within existing legislation whereupon a person with parental responsibility (PR) is found guilty of murdering the other parent with PR, has PR automatically suspended throughout the duration of the term of imprisonment of the aforesaid person convicted.”

“It is acknowledged that there is scope to restrict parental responsibility from a parent through existing legislation, however, this can often be time consuming and for some expensive.”

“The automatic removal of PR will save those, who now care for the surviving children, the added burden of attending numerous court cases to restrict the person holding PR, who would often use these cases as an opportunity to aggravate the process and in so doing cause further distress to the family.”

As of Wednesday evening, 98,300 people had signed the petition, at 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

You can view and sign the petition here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614893?fbclid=IwAR2tgs335QeyErgRGlL-S-WRbcRA5wF0LNy9fuDAkt6bfSPBRYNHB9e-2lk



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

A guide to the 2022 local elections in Flintshire and Wrexham

News

Full list of Flintshire polling stations for local election 2022

News

Man wanted in North Wales and London for ‘threats to kill’ stopped by armed unit on M56

News

Helpline installed in Deeside repair garage as research reveals men are hiding problems from loved ones

News

Fines to return in Wales for parents of children who repeatedly miss school

News

Flintshire goes to the polls on Thursday – Here is what you need to know

News

Deeside based Iceland’s Food Warehouse stores stocking Chernigivske beer with proceeds going to Ukraine

News

Free events to support North Wales landlords ahead of landmark rental law changes

News

Robot pitch marker employed in Chester helping to save time, money and the environment

News





Read 365,363 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn