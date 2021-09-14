Jabs for teens – Wales’ Children’s Commissioner says simple and clear information needed for people to make decision

Wales’ Children’s Commissioner has said simple, clear, and accessible information will be needed to help children and their families make an informed decision about the Covid jab.

The UK’s four chief medical officers have recommended that all children aged 12 to 15 years old should be offered a single dose of a Covid vaccine.

The decision comes after scientific advisers serving on the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it was “of the opinion that the benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms” for healthy children.

Writing to UK health ministers, the CMOs of Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland announced their joint decision on Monday.

They said while the health benefits of offering the jab were “less clear cut” than for adults, but reducing disruption to education was important to “public health”.

The CMOs said the decision was based primarily on the impact on education for that age group.

They considered the physical and mental health and long-term prospects for children in that age group.

All children aged 12 to 15 in England will now be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab and invitations for the jab will begin next week, the UK government said.

Its expected Wales will follow with an announcement as early as today.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street on Monday, Wales’ CMO, Dr Frank Atherton said: “My message to the young people of Wales will be that your CMOs are recommending that you should be offered this vaccine just as your parents and your relatives, your older relatives have been.”