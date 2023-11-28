Airbus Broughton set to host apprentice recruitment day next week

Airbus is gearing up to welcome students to its Broughton wing manufacturing facility on Saturday, 9th December, as the plane maker looks to recruit its next cohort of apprentices.

The event, starting at 1:30 pm, is designed to showcase the myriad of opportunities available for school leavers and those considering a future in the aviation industry.

Jerome Blandin, Airbus Head of Broughton Plant, emphasises the significance of the careers day.

"Our Apprentice Programme is world-leading, and this year, we had a record number of Early Careers starters join our Broughton family," he says.

Jerome acknowledges that many school leavers are unaware of the opportunities in aviation, and the event aims to bridge this gap.

The day is not just about recruitment but also about igniting a passion for aviation.

Mr Blandin proudly reflects on the site's history, noting, "The pioneering spirit that was here when the Wellington Bomber was assembled in record time still shines, 80 years on."

He attributes the success of Airbus in Broughton to sustained investment in people and technology, making it a pivotal location for Airbus' wing manufacturing.

The event is a chance for students to be at the cutting edge of aviation technology.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

"What an exciting time to be joining the industry. Those who join now will be at the forefront of finding real solutions to decarbonise aviation," the Head of Broughton Plant adds.

Airbus is seeking apprentices for various roles, including craft and technical apprenticeships in aerostructures and aircraft systems, air tool maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and facilities management.

These positions offer pathways to become qualified aircraft operators, electricians, mechanical maintenance operators, and machinists.

The undergraduate degree apprenticeships also present opportunities in engineering, business, digital and technology solutions, and HR.

Successful apprentice applicants will earn while they learn, being sponsored to study for their qualifications while gaining hands-on experience at Airbus.

Students interested in these opportunities are encouraged to sign up via the Airbus website.

The recruitment day is particularly aimed at those who are keen on a career in aviation but unsure of how to start.

Jerome Blandin's message to them is clear: "If you want a job in aviation but don't know how to get your foot in the door, this event is for you."

Interested students should visit this website to sign up.

