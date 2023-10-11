Investment and support needed for Wales’ health service to meet future demands, says union

"Funding and support" is needed for Wales' health service if it is to meet both current and future demands, a union has said.

The comments from BMA Cymru, which represents doctors and medical students in Wales, made the comments after the release of a new report which found that an "ageing and increasingly unhealthy population is set to cause "considerable challenges".

"NHS in 10+ years: An examination of the projected impact of Long-Term Conditions and Risk Factors in Wales", revealed that within the next 15 years almost 20 per cent of the population will be 70 and over.

22 per cent more people are expected to have diabetes and the number of people with four or more long-term conditions could double.

Commenting on the findings of Wales' Chief Scientific Adviser for Health‌, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said that "adapting the NHS is not the sole focus".

She argued that the public have a role in "making healthier choices" to help prevent the "considerable challenges" the NHS is expected to face in the next 15 years.

Ms Morgan said: "We have to shift the system towards prevention and community-based health and social care. It's crucial to ensure our services are utilised prudently. Every engagement with the system incurs a cost.

"However, adapting the NHS isn't the sole focus. Lifestyle and economic disparities greatly affect health outcomes.

"Many severe conditions, like certain cancers and Type 2 diabetes, can be prevented.

"Hence, we all have a role in making healthier choices. Every sector of government and society can help address health disparities."

However Dr Gareth Oelmann, chair of the BMA's Welsh GP Committee‌, argued that whilst prevention is key, investment is needed to help build a more resilient health service.

Dr Oelmann said that work needs to be done improving recruitment and retention in Wales' GP sector, which has seen a "persistent shortfall".

"Today's report from the Chief Scientific Adviser for Health is a stark warning which reflects our ongoing concerns around the sustainability of the NHS," said Dr Oelmann.

"It highlights many of the issues raised by BMA Cymru Wales in our recently launched SOS (Save Our Surgeries) Campaign.

"The report demonstrates that there is a persistent shortfall of full-time equivalent GPs.

"We have campaigned for many years for an effective workforce strategy and an increase to NHS spending by an appropriate amount each year to keep up with the demand for services.

"In addition to having the right staff in place at the right time, it is vital that we ensure all staff are appropriately paid for the contribution they make so we retain them.

"Current inadequate capacity in the face of unrelenting demand is a product of longstanding workload, workforce and well-being issues, which correlate to the chronic underfunding of general medical services.

"Over the last ten years, investment in General Practice in Wales has dropped significantly as a share of total NHS spending.

"The health issues we face as a nation are complex and require investment to build a more resilient Wales for the future.

"Prevention is crucial to the long-term health of our nation; however, we need funding and support within our primary and secondary care health systems to achieve this otherwise patient safety is being put at risk.

Chair of the BMA's Welsh Council, Dr Iona Collins added: "The NHS requires staff and resources to deliver timely treatment, and it is clear we are being failed on both fronts. Our members have been highlighting gaps in the NHS workforce for years.

"We know that the massive NHS waiting lists in Wales would not exist if we had enough staff and resources to deliver the service. It stands to reason, therefore that we need to incentivise doctors to come and work and stay in NHS Wales and equip them with the tools to deliver the service.

"Urgent action is needed to improve the nation's health now, and in the future."

