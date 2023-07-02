Innovation on the menu with new Welsh Government food festival fund

Wales is serving up a delicious opportunity for food and drink festivals, with a newly announced £300,000 fund. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The fund, which opens for applications today, aims to support these events, enhancing visitor experiences and promoting the flourishing Welsh food and drink industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This innovative small grant scheme is designed to address the 10 key actions outlined in the Welsh Government’s ‘Vision for the Food & Drink Industry’. T ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

he initiative seeks not only to add value to the industry but also to increase visitor access and awareness of local culinary offerings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fostering a spirit of collaboration and cooperation, the fund encourages Welsh hospitality businesses to source locally, thereby boosting the prevalence of Welsh produce on menus and retail shelves. The scheme is open to festivals and events taking place between 1 July 2023 and 31 March 2024. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, expressed her enthusiasm for the scheme, saying, “This small grant scheme will provide support for food festivals and events which have innovative ideas on the promotion of Welsh food and drink.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Welsh food and drink is going from strength to strength, with a number of exciting and high-quality products available.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The minister further commented on the economic benefits of the scheme, adding, “It will capitalise on the economic benefits of providing visitors with a unique, high-quality and distinctive cultural experience, building networks and educating businesses.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bringing together sectors such as agri-food, food processing, tourism destinations, the food service sector, food festivals and food retail outlets, the scheme aims to create a comprehensive, united front for the promotion of Welsh culinary culture. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More information about the scheme, including eligibility criteria and application procedures, is available on the Business Wales website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This latest initiative reaffirms the Welsh Government’s commitment to promoting local gastronomy, following the strategic ‘Vision for the Welsh Food & Drink Industry’ launched in 2021. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As this vision becomes a reality, food lovers and local businesses alike have much to look forward to in the Welsh food and drink landscape. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Full details about the scheme including eligibility and how to apply is available at: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

businesswales.gov.wales/ foodanddrink/growing-your- business/food-tourism-and- culture ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government’s ‘Vision for the Welsh Food&Drink Industry is available at: businesswales.gov.wales/ foodanddrink/strategic-vision/ vision-food-drink-industry- 2021 ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

