Innovation Collaboration: Broughton based AMRC Cymru and M-SParc sign key agreement

North Wales is set for an economic boost as two leading organisations, AMRC Cymru and M-SParc, have signed a landmark agreement to collaborate in driving innovation and business growth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Broughton-based AMRC Cymru, a part of the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), and M-SParc, Bangor University’s trailblazing Science Park, are set to partner, ensuring wider access to support, skills, and facilities that can drive business growth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

AMRC Cymru, which is part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) innovation cluster and a member of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, is a £20m state-of-the-art applied research centre close the Airbus in Broughton, which was fully funded by the Welsh Government. ​​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

M-SParc, the first dedicated Science Park in Wales, primarily concentrates on low carbon, energy, environment, digital, and life science sectors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The collaboration aims to secure joint funding, focus on outreach and skills, and work on shared projects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ensures M-SParc tenants and the broader ecosystem can take advantage of the engineers’ expertise and valuable connections AMRC Cymru provides. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc, sees the collaboration as a milestone. “By bringing together two powerhouses of innovation, we are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities and accelerate progress in key areas such as advanced manufacturing and high-tech engineering,” said Rhisiart. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Moreover, the partnership intends to bridge the skills gap among the younger generations by offering workshops and training opportunities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

M-SParc tenants will also benefit from access to high-spec manufacturing facilities, with Agritech being a key area for collaboration between both organisations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andrew Martin, head of food and drink at AMRC Cymru, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership. “We consider this strategic partnership to be vital to drive advanced economic growth across North Wales, and to ensure that high-value manufacturing knowledge and skills are delivered to key strategic businesses across all regions,” said Martin. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This partnership between AMRC Cymru and M-SParc not only represents a boost to the local economy but also paves the way for future innovation and opportunities in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

