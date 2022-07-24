Independent forecourts leading on fairer pump prices, RAC analysis shows

Just 10% (407) of a sample of more than 4,500 UK forecourts are charging a fair price for petrol and diesel, with the vast majority of these being independently owned sites rather than major fuel retailers, new RAC Fuel Watch analysis shows.

The RAC said it believes retailers should be charging nearer to 174p for a litre of unleaded to reflect wholesale prices over the last two weeks, “well down on the current average of 188p”

Yet analysis of data shows that only 157 petrol stations are selling a litre at between 170.9p and 179.9p.

Of these, 125 are independently owned petrol stations, 28 are major supermarket sites and four are owned by oil companies, the RAC says.

The remainder – some 4,436 (or 96%) of all the sites sampled – are selling unleaded at 180p or more a litre, “way over what the RAC believes is reasonable based on the wholesale price.”

The situation is hardly better when it comes to diesel, with the current average price of a litre standing at 196p.

Taking the average delivered wholesale price over the last fortnight of 150p, plus 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT should give a pump price of around 189p per litre – yet just 250 out of 4,805 forecourts are selling at a price of between 180p and 189.9p.

Interestingly, 192 of these are independently owned with just 43 being run by major supermarkets and 15 being oil company owned.

“While it’s encouraging to see more independents undercutting the biggest retailers, traditionally the supermarkets have led the fuel market with the cheapest pump prices.” The RAC said.

At the moment the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at the big four supermarkets is only around a penny lower than the UK average when it’s historically been around 4p.

The RAC continues to urge all retailers – but especially the larger supermarkets that sell the most fuel – “to cut pump prices now to reflect the fact the wholesale cost of both petrol and diesel have been falling for six straight weeks now, as a result of the lower oil price.”