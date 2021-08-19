Deeside.com > News

Thu 19th Aug 2021

Improvement works at Golftyn Park set to start in early September

Improvement works at Golftyn Park, Connah’s Quay will start in early September.

The planned capital improvement works, which have been delayed due to the pandemic are part of the ‘Our Back Yard Project’ which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and Welsh Government. 

The work will see the path network updated, access points improved and re profiling of the earth bund to improve sight lines at the site.

Due to the nature of site and works, the site will be closed to users from Monday 6th September, for a period of 6-8 weeks. The closure is required to maintain user health and safety.

Richard Aram Our Back Yard Project Manager stated. “Golftyn Park is a small but popular greenspace and was identified by local partners in 2016/17 as a site in need of capital investment.”

“The upcoming works will help to improve access for users for many years to come.”

“Following the capital improvements there will be new planting of trees, hedges and wildflower areas, all aiming to increase biodiversity on the site.”

“The Our Back Yard Project works across a range of greenspaces in Connah’s Quay, helping to maintain and improve sites and habitats.”

“We run twice weekly volunteer sessions which anyone is welcome to join.”

For more information regarding the works at Golftyn Park or volunteering contact the Our Backyard team at Groundwork North Wales on 01978 757524.



