Ice hockey is back: Dragons host double-header at Deeside Arena this weekend

Ice hockey is back at Deeside Ice Arena this weekend as the Aspray Chester Deeside Dragons prepare for an exciting double-header to kick off their season.

The action kicks off on Saturday, September 7th, with the return of the Welsh Cup—a prestigious event that has not graced the ice in over 20 years.

The Dragons will face the Cardiff Fire in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter, filled with national pride and fierce competition.

The Welsh Cup’s return adds a layer of historic significance to the event, with fans eagerly anticipating the revival of one of the sport’s most celebrated contests in the region.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. On Sunday, September 8th, the Dragons will face off against the Nottingham Lions, a team that is coming in hot after a decisive 6-1 victory over the Sheffield Scimitars

. This league opener will test the Dragons’ mettle as they defend their home ice and aim to start their season with a commanding performance.

Game Details and Timings

Both games are set to begin at 5:15 PM, with doors opening at 4:30 PM, allowing fans to get settled in and soak up the pre-game atmosphere at the Deeside Ice Arena (CH5 1SA).

Ticket Information and Savings

For those looking to be part of this weekend’s action, tickets are available now, with prices set to accommodate everyone:

Adults: £12

Child: £7

Concession: £9

Family (2 adults, 2 children): £30

Fans can also take advantage of the Opening Weekend Mega Saver Ticket available online at DragonsIHC.com, offering even greater value for a weekend full of top-tier ice hockey.

Why You Should Attend

Whether you are a long-time supporter of the Dragons or a newcomer to the thrilling world of ice hockey, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the excitement. The Dragons promise not just a game, but an experience – one filled with the roar of the crowd, the energy of the rink, and the camaraderie of a shared passion.

As the team gears up for what is sure to be a season of intense competition and unforgettable moments, they invite fans old and new to join them at the arena and become part of the Dragons family.

Join the Dragons and Feel the Roar

The Aspray Chester Deeside Dragons are calling on all sports enthusiasts to come down to Deeside Ice Arena this weekend and experience the adrenaline-pumping action of live ice hockey. It’s more than just a game; it’s a community, a tradition, and a celebration of athleticism and determination.

Don’t miss your chance to witness history in the making and cheer on the Dragons as they take to the ice. Grab your tickets, wear your team colors, and prepare to be part of an unforgettable weekend of sportsmanship and excitement.