Ibiza amongst this summer’s cheapest last-minute holiday destinations, Which? reveals

Morocco’s west coast with its sand, surf and souks is the cheapest last-minute all-inclusive destination for summer 2024, according to Which? Travel’s price check of more than 3,700 summer holidays that are available to book right now.

Which? has sifted through thousands of travel deals to uncover the bargain package holidays that could save the day for last–minute bookers – including the Moroccan coastline, family favourites like Tenerife, and party island Ibiza.

The consumer champion’s researchers analysed more than 3,500 package holidays still available to book this summer with the UK’s largest holiday providers, Jet2 and TUI, identifying the cheapest options for a 7-night resort break in the first week of August, across all package types.

The 10 cheapest all-inclusive holiday destinations included Ibiza and family favourites such as Mallorca and Fuerteventura. Traditionally popular low-cost destinations in Turkey and Bulgaria also featured on the list.

[Ibiza – cheapest last-minute holiday destinations, Photo: Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.]

Topping the table for cheap all-inclusive breaks were the Moroccan west-coast resorts of Agadir, one of Morocco’s most popular beach destinations, and Taghazout, a low-key fishing village that doubles up as a surfer’s paradise. At £1,041 per head for a week on average, it’s this summer’s most wallet-friendly option for all-inclusive sunseekers on a budget. And for those worried that Morocco might be swelteringly hot, fear not: this stretch of coastline is cooled by a refreshing Atlantic breeze.

Taking a close second place is Ibiza – the ideal option for those looking to combine sunshine with buzzing nightlife. With an average cost per person of £1,046, Ibiza is currently one of the cheapest all-inclusive destinations partly because of the availability of mid-range and keenly-priced properties, with options available from as little as £804 per person.

Dalaman in Turkey and Menorca bagged the third and fourth spots on the list, averaging £1,057 and £1,100 per person respectively.

Though all-inclusive holidays can appear to offer a straightforward way to keep holiday costs under control with food, accommodation and drinks all wrapped into the price, previous Which? research has shown how some holidaymakers can be stung by unexpected costs. It’s essential to check the Tcs and Cs carefully before booking to ensure the deal includes all the key elements.

[Taghazout, Morocco – cheapest last-minute holiday destinations, Photo: Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.]

The consumer champion also looked at room only, self-catering, B&B and half board packages.

The Turkish resorts of Dalaman and Bodrum top this table, boasting pocket friendly price tags averaging £781 and £800 per person. A warning to those not seeking to spend their holiday surgically attached to the pool, however – temperatures around here can easily rise to the mid-thirties during the day.

Greek island Kalymnos, previously highlighted by Which? as a great value option for late bookers, continues to offer competitive rates. At an average of £840 per head, this island allows holidaymakers to step into a real-life Mamma Mia without breaking the bank.

Other wallet-friendly Greek destinations included Kefalonia, averaging £911 per person, Lefkas at £929 per person, and Thessaloniki at £937 per person.

[Turkey]

For those looking for something more Roman Holiday than Mamma Mia, the Campania region of Italy is an excellent option. Home to the Amalfi Coast, Naples, Pompeii and the island of Capri, holidays here cost £911 per person on average. The luxurious Amalfi Coast may set you back more than its neighbours however, at £931 per person.

Other good value options included well-known budget destinations in Antalya, Turkey, and the coast around Bourgas in Bulgaria.

When choosing a package that’s not all-inclusive it’s always wise to factor in additional costs and higher spending on eating out and activities, as this may sometimes outweigh the cheaper cost of accommodation and flights.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said:

“Our analysis shows you can have your pick of amazing destinations this summer without spending a fortune.

“There is still plenty of availability at some of the most popular European seaside resorts this summer, but as we get closer to departure dates prices will only increase. Book quickly to get the best price.”

All inclusive results below:

Destination Average price pp Agadir and Taghazout, Morocco £1,041 £1,041 Ibiza £1,046 Dalaman, Turkey £1,057 Menorca £1,100 Fuerteventura £1,103 Bourgas, Bulgaria £1,108 Costa Blanca, Spain £1,114 Mallorca £1,126 Tenerife £1,189 Zante, Greece £1,190

Room only, self-catering, B&B and half board package results: