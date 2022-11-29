Hundreds Flintshire primary school children take part World Cup Festivals at Deeside Leisure Centre

Beth Conway and Will Broster, School and Community Sport Coordinators, commented on behalf of the Aura Sports Development team: “It has been great to invite schools to take part in our World Cup Festivals. 28 primary schools brought 38 teams, and decorated the entrance of Deeside Leisure Centre with their wonderful banners. Congratulations to Golftyn CP School who were the winning team. A big thank you also to Macron for sponsoring the event.

Five secondary schools brought nine boys and nine girls teams to the festival and enjoyed a visit to Aura’s Inflatable Park as well. A special thanks to Year 10 students from Mold Alun who came along to referee the event.

It has been amazing to see so many children and young people playing and enjoying football, and getting so excited to see Wales in the World Cup this year. These festivals have been a great way to celebrate!”

The whole Aura team would like to thank everyone who organised and contributed to our School World Cup Festivals and hope that everyone in attendance enjoyed their football matches. Come back and visit us again soon!

Click here for more information about our football sessions and camps.