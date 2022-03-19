Huge marsh fire spread rapidly across the Parkgate marshland

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service update at 9.17pm:

“Firefighters are continuing to tackle the fire. Relief crews will be taking over at the scene overnight. Holyhead coastguard is also monitoring the incident.”

“Crews are maintaining fire breaks in two areas. Two main jets and one light portable pump are in use. The fire on the marshland is being left to burn because of unstable ground. The incident has been reduced to five fire engines.”

Station Manager Carl Nevitt is the officer in charge of the incident. He said: “The marshland is a site of special scientific interest.”

“The fire is covering around one square kilometre of the area and is being driven by wind.”

“We have created fire breaks to protect properties and the police air support unit has been used to give us information on the directional spread of the blaze.”

“We expect to remain at the scene for at least the next three to four hours.”

Earlier report: A huge marsh fire appears to be spreading rapidly across the marshland at Parkgate.

Smoke and flames from the blaze can clearly be seen from the Flintshire side of the River Dee.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said 500 square metres of marshland is alight across two sites.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving around 500 square metres of marshland.”

“Four fire engines from Cheshire and two from Merseyside are at the scene. Crews are using beaters and hose reel jets to fight the fire.”

“There are two areas of fire spreading around the marshland. Fire breaks have been put in place to protect nearby properties.”

“Police have been advised as it is suspected that the fire has been started deliberately. A fire investigator will also attend.”

@DiggerDetecs tweeted Deeside.com saying the “marsh fire in a similar location to the area the last time, it is burning pretty spectacularly and spreading out a fair bit because of the wind.”

@LivEchonews Parkgate fire from plane heading back from Dublin. pic.twitter.com/6IU7dHiByR — Alexander Silvester (@DrAlexSilvester) March 19, 2022

Parkgate saltmarsh is home to an RSPB nature reserve, it hosts nesting skylarks and redshanks in spring and summer, and thousands of wildfowl and wading birds in winter.

We’re shocked and saddened by the fire that has devastated the Neston Reedbed part of our reserve this evening. The full extent of the damage won’t be known until daylight tomorrow, and we’ll share further details once more information emerges. pic.twitter.com/prGVNfjFVK — RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands (@RSPB_BurtonMere) March 19, 2022

Parkgate Marsh right now pic.twitter.com/cjefvrweiK — Fungusdabogeyman (@ilovetolift13) March 19, 2022

The fire has reached the back gardens of some houses pic.twitter.com/HQ9L5q13J4 — Jon Ironmonger (@JonIronmonger) March 19, 2022

[Main Photo: @fudgejohnson]