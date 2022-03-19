Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 19th Mar 2022

Updated: Sat 19th Mar

Huge marsh fire spread rapidly across the Parkgate marshland

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service update at 9.17pm:

“Firefighters are continuing to tackle the fire. Relief crews will be taking over at the scene overnight. Holyhead coastguard is also monitoring the incident.”

“Crews are maintaining fire breaks in two areas. Two main jets and one light portable pump are in use. The fire on the marshland is being left to burn because of unstable ground. The incident has been reduced to five fire engines.”

Station Manager Carl Nevitt is the officer in charge of the incident. He said: “The marshland is a site of special scientific interest.”

“The fire is covering around one square kilometre of the area and is being driven by wind.”

“We have created fire breaks to protect properties and the police air support unit has been used to give us information on the directional spread of the blaze.”

“We expect to remain at the scene for at least the next three to four hours.”

Earlier report: A huge marsh fire appears to be spreading rapidly across the marshland at Parkgate.

Smoke and flames from the blaze can clearly be seen from the Flintshire side of the River Dee.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said 500 square metres of marshland is alight across two sites.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving around 500 square metres of marshland.”

“Four fire engines from Cheshire and two from Merseyside are at the scene. Crews are using beaters and hose reel jets to fight the fire.”

“There are two areas of fire spreading around the marshland. Fire breaks have been put in place to protect nearby properties.”

“Police have been advised as it is suspected that the fire has been started deliberately. A fire investigator will also attend.”

@DiggerDetecs tweeted Deeside.com saying the “marsh fire in a similar location to the area the last time, it is burning pretty spectacularly and spreading out a fair bit because of the wind.”

Parkgate saltmarsh is home to an RSPB nature reserve, it hosts nesting skylarks and redshanks in spring and summer, and thousands of wildfowl and wading birds in winter.

#

More as and when…

[Main Photo: @fudgejohnson]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Consultation to launch on Shotton Paper Mill redevelopment which will see nearly 700 new jobs created

News

Man arrested in Flintshire for breaching bail conditions after being charged with 3 domestic assault offences

News

Neighbouring Wrexham makes final shortlist in bid to host UK City of Culture 2025

News

Life sentence for Connah’s Quay rapist

News

Number of people seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of under 18’s doubled during 2021

News

Police keen to speak to person captured on CCTV image following stolen car crash in Mold

News

More than 10,000 people in Wales offer homes to Ukrainian refugees

News

Deeside based Redrow donating £50,000 to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

News

Welsh Conservatives call for Chancellor to cut fuel duty in Spring Statement

News





Read 463,362 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn