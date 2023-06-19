Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Jun 2023

Huge boost for Broughton wing makers as India’s largest airline confirms 500 jet order

In a monumental move for the aviation industry, India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has signed a firm order for 500 A320 Family aircraft, marking the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The agreement is a significant boost for Broughton’s wing manufacturing site and increases the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to an impressive 1,330. This makes it the world’s largest customer for the A320 Family. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The record-breaking purchase agreement was finalised at the Paris Air Show 2023. It was signed by notable figures from both companies: Rahul Bhatia, Promoter & Managing Director of IndiGo; Dr Venkataramani Sumantran, Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of IndiGo; Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo; Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO; and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The significance of this deal was emphasised by IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, who said, “It is difficult to overstate the importance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft.” Elbers conveyed that the order is a reflection of IndiGo’s confidence in India’s growth, the A320 Family, and the strategic partnership with Airbus. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus, hailed the order as the start of “a new chapter in the Airbus and IndiGo relationship”. He emphasised the airline’s role in making affordable air travel more accessible in India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

New Delhi-based IndiGo is among the fastest-expanding carriers worldwide. Since receiving its first A320neo aircraft in March 2016, its A320neo Family fleet has grown to be one of the world’s largest, with 264 aircraft in operation. IndiGo’s relationship with Airbus dates back to 2005 when it placed its first order for 100 A320 Family aircraft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

