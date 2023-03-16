Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Mar 2023

How Wales will continue its support those fleeing the war in Ukraine

Nearly one year since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the Welsh Government has unveiled plans to continue its support for Ukrainian refugees and help those already in Wales transition to long-term accommodation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 6,500 people with sponsors in Wales have escaped the conflict in Ukraine, including 3,000 through the government’s super sponsor scheme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last week, the Welsh Government budget earmarked £40m to aid Ukrainian refugees settling in Wales during the next financial year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funding will allocate £2.5m to increase ‘thank you’ payments for host families from £350 to £500 per month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move acknowledges the generosity of hosts and considers the effects of the ongoing cost of living crisis on their finances. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, praised the compassion shown by people across Wales, stating, “I’m so proud of the sanctuary we’re providing, and many of our guests have told us how thankful they are for the support Wales has offered.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hutt also highlighted the need for refugees to find longer-term accommodation as the conflict persists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to increased host payments, the ‘Welcome Ticket’ scheme, which grants Ukrainian refugees with visas free public transport access for six months, will be extended into the next financial year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over the next 18 months, the £89m Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme will provide more than 1,300 additional homes for those in need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Furthermore, £2m in financial support will be available for local authorities to assist Ukrainian refugees in finding long-term accommodation, while nearly £2m will be allocated to a discretionary fund for councils to address local pressures such as education and language lessons. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hutt concluded, “We are working with local authorities, social landlords, and partners to increase the capacity of high-quality accommodation options, including providing more host accommodation. Those seeking safety will continue to find an inclusive welcome here.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


