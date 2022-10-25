How to start a career in IT without a degree..

The IT industry is ever-growing, and roles are emerging around the globe.

For many, the prospect of starting a career in IT is daunting, and for those without some sort of relevant degree can feel impossible.

Most people assume that a degree is needed when working in IT; however, some try applying for cyber security analyst jobs in London, for instance, or java development with minimal background.

With cybersecurity and web development roles booming.

In addition, work-from-home roles are emerging throughout the industry, making a career in IT more accessible and flexible.

We teamed up with experts from the Jooble job aggregator to explore the ways to get career opportunities in the IT field without a degree

Start at the bottom

Many people may be hoping for their dream job; however, starting at the bottom of the industry as a junior specialist or assistant may be the only option without a degree. This is worth considering, as many industries have a clear path from the base. Entry-level roles are usually easier to obtain, and in the IT industry, they are still lucrative enough to earn a livable salary.

Network

When looking for work in any industry, networking is vital. The IT industry is no exception to this. Finding an IT mentor is a great way to gain more insight into the industry and gain new skills and knowledge about what it takes to break into the field. Networking is versatile and can be completed in person through visiting networking events, socials, and meetings or online through social media. With a growing number of people working from home, networking online is more accessible.

Get skills and experience

Some roles in IT may need specific skills or experience. For example, some positions may require expertise in specific software, such as WordPress, or with disciplines such as website building or coding. This may not mean a particular course or qualification and may require knowledge and experience. Using tools such as YouTube or online qualification sites can help not only bulk out a CV but also give specialised IT knowledge.

Utilise previous experience

When moving from another area, there may be experience or skills that can be vital in an IT role. For example, understanding different types of software can help when applying for an IT role. Take a look at previous roles and any overlapping skills or experience.

Hard skills such as software knowledge are vital to a role in IT but are not the only skills to highlight. Soft skills such as attention to detail, creativity, and communication are also pivotal in every IT position. If previous roles have relied on these skills, ensure them in a CV or interview.

Utilise education in other sectors

Qualifications or even a degree in another sector can be helpful when gaining a role in IT. Education can be practical while not directly linked to a career in IT.

It shows a willingness to learn – Completing a degree or other qualifications shows an employer’s determination to learn and grow as an employee and an individual.

Transferable skills – Skills from other degrees can be transferred, for example, problem-solving, creativity, or attention to detail. These are all skills employers value and look for in an employee.

Shows dedication – Completing a degree or other qualification takes time to complete; this shows dedication to an employer.

Check any previous education when writing a CV or applying for a job.

So how do you start a career in IT without a degree?

Starting a career in IT without a degree is not an impossible task.

When starting from the bottom, utilising previous skills and experience, networking, and gaining new skills online a job in IT can be easily obtained.

Having a degree is not the only way into IT with some handwork and perseverance anyone can work in this growing industry.

