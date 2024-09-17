How sustainability is shaping small businesses in Wales

As small businesses in Wales grapple with rising costs and environmental pressures, a growing number are turning to sustainability not as a costly burden but as a strategic opportunity for growth.

A recent report from Novuna Business Finance reveals that 59% of Welsh enterprises now view sustainability as a chance to innovate and diversify rather than a financial strain.

This shift in attitude goes beyond traditional environmental goals. Many businesses are expanding their sustainability efforts to include workplace diversity, community engagement, and inclusive business cultures, which are proving crucial to long-term resilience and success.

A Case Study in Success: Iechyd Da

One shining example is Iechyd Da in Cardiff, an eco-friendly health food shop founded in 2019 by Alwen Marshall Lewis. Iechyd Da places sustainability at the core of its business model. From reducing single-use plastics to sourcing local, ethical products, the shop offers a unique personal touch that keeps customers coming back.

“We don’t use single-use plastics at all. Our focus is on reducing, reusing, and recycling,” explains Alwen. Customers are encouraged to bring in old bottles for refills, and the shop maintains strong relationships with local suppliers, ensuring that the entire operation aligns with sustainable practices.

Alwen’s journey into business was driven by personal motivations tied to health and environmental concerns. After a career in teaching, she launched Iechyd Da to meet local demand for ethical health products. What began as a small step toward greener practices has grown into a local hub for sustainable living. Alwen explains her approach: “We’re on a gradual journey to better the environment, inspiring others through our actions.”

Building a Sustainable Community

Iechyd Da’s sustainability efforts extend beyond the shop’s walls. Local businesses, including cafes and hairdressers, now source refillable and eco-friendly products from the shop. This collective effort to adopt green practices has fostered a strong community spirit, with many customers choosing the shop not just for its products but for the personal service that larger supermarkets can’t offer.

“We’ve been here for five years now, and the support we’ve had locally is immense,” Alwen shares. “People come in for something random, and it becomes my mission to find it for them. That’s what sets us apart. Customers know they’ll receive a personal touch, and they often leave trying something they never thought they would.”

Despite these successes, running a small business in the current climate isn’t without challenges. Rising costs and limited government support present ongoing financial pressures. “The costs are relentless,” Alwen admits. “Sourcing ethical products while staying competitive is tough. Many policymakers don’t understand the day-to-day challenges of small businesses.”

Sustainability: Investment in Growth

Alwen’s story is just one of many examples from across Wales and the UK, illustrating how sustainability is increasingly viewed as a growth opportunity. Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, highlights this trend: “Small businesses in Wales are increasingly seeing sustainability as a way of boosting innovation and growth rather than a burden.”

Morris notes that sustainability has evolved from being just about environmental impact to becoming a core part of business strategy. “The personal stories we’ve gathered show that sustainability is not just a cost but also a strategic investment that drives business growth and resilience,” she adds.

For Alwen and many others, the future of business lies in grassroots transformation. As economic and environmental pressures mount, Welsh small businesses are showing that sustainability can be a path to resilience and success, rather than a costly challenge.