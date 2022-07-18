Hot weather gives “record-breaking’ day for ice cream sales at Iceland supermarkets

Deeside based chain Iceland has seen a record-breaking day for ice cream sales at its supermarkets.

The hot weather saw shoppers boost ice cream sales by 12 per cent – beating the chain’s record set in 2019.

The retailer’s most popular product was its Iceland Strawberry and Vanilla Cones (£1.00, 6pk).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the weather, Iceland also witnessed its best ever sales of ice cubes, selling over 60,000 bags in just one day.

Andrew Staniland, Trading Director at Iceland said: “We have seen ice cream sales break our previous record by as much as 12% on Saturday, ahead of the hot weather this week, and shoppers are continuing to stock up on our £1 value products for the good weather still to come.”