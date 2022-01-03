Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Jan 2022

Updated: Mon 3rd Jan

Hope House Children’s Hospices need you to ‘do something incredible’ in 2022

People across Wrexham are being asked to ‘do something incredible’ in 2022 to support Hope House Children’s Hospices.

From wing walking to running, walking and cycling, baking and glamorous balls there is a wide range of events and activities already available for people to sign up to and support seriously ill local children and their families.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraiser with the charity, said: “We have been blown away by the support we received from our supporters throughout 2021.

“However, come January 1st we start again from zero and we need our wonderful community to support as they have done in the past to help us raise the money we need to make sure can be here for those that need us the most.”

The hospices currently need £6.5 million every year to maintain the level of care it provides for the community, whether that be respite care, end of life care, counselling or sibling support.

“We have lots planned for 2022 and to kick start the year we have made some brilliant events online live for people to sign up to,” said Lynsey.

“Whether you are a daredevil who could take to the skies and wing walk or skydive, a cyclist who wants to take on one of the most picturesque routes in the country or fancy our ever-popular Llangollen Canal Walk, or take one of our running places in amazing 10Ks or half marathons, there’s something for you and bookings are now open.

“Places are limited so it’s always best to get your spot booked early to avoid disappointment.”

If you are not in a position to sign up to an event but would still like to support the hospices, then you could consider making a regular monthly gift donation, or sign up to play the Hope House Lottery for as little as £1 a week, and you could win prizes of up to £1,000 a week.

Please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk to see all current future fundraising events and other ways in which you can support local children. Alternatively, call the fundraising office on 01691 671671 or email fundraising@hopehouse.org.uk.



