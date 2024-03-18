Holywell students attend Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day

A group of Holywell primary school pupils travelled to London for an exciting, once in a lifetime experience of being part of the Commonwealth Day celebrations.

After applying for tickets and being selected as one of the schools to represent Wales, eight pupils from Ysgol Maes Y Felin, accompanied by David Thomas, headteacher, and Becky Saunders, department lead for years 1 and 2, made the journey by train to attend the Commonwealth Service held at Westminster Abbey last week.

The Service celebrates the people and cultures of the Commonwealth’s 56 nations and was attended by a congregation of 2,000, including Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales and other members of The Royal Family, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, High Commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the UK and the Commonwealth, alongside Commonwealth Games athletes, faith leaders, and over 600 school children from the United Kingdom.

[Inside Westminster Abbey]

Marking the Commonwealth’s 75th anniversary this year, a mix of readings, dance, and musical performances from a range of talented artists reflected the theme for the Service, One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth. The theme reiterates the Commonwealth’s founding pledges: a commitment 75 years ago to ‘peace, liberty and progress’ in the London Declaration.

David Thomas, headteacher, said: “It was a privilege to attend the Commonwealth Service and to be a part of an international celebration of culture and diversity from countries from across the world was very special, and a wonderful experience for our pupils.

“The children had a fantastic time in London and, for many of them, it was their first ever visit to the capital. They learnt a lot about the history of London and the Commonwealth.”

Mrs Saunders added: “The Commonwealth Service educated the children on the annual celebration of the unique bond between the 56 countries. Westminster Abbey surprised us all with it’s beauty and all the history it holds. We enjoyed our visit around London visiting the sights and treasures. It was a memorable day that the children will always remember.”

Logan Hughes said: “It was a great experience, I liked seeing Big Ben and The King’s Guards,” and Harri Morrell said: “We had a great time, it was fun, and we saw Prince William!”