Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 4th Jan 2023

Holywell set to get new Greggs as plans are approved

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans for a new Greggs takeaway in Holywell have been given the go-ahead.

Flintshire Council has approved a proposal by Ascona Retail Ltd to remove an existing sales office at the Texaco Garage on Holway Road in the town to create a Greggs bakery shop pod and outdoor eating area.

As part of the development four full time and two part time members of staff will be recruited.

According to the successful planning application, the proposed opening hours are 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm on Sunday and Bank holidays.

During the consultation period Holywell Town Council expressed concerns about access to the site, the condition of the road used, parking provision, and the proposed seating area which members feared could result in anti-social behaviour.

Access to the store would be provided using the existing entrances to the service station from Holway Road and Grange Lane.

The planning statement submitted with the application said: “The application site is at the corner of Holway Road and Grange Lane, consisting of two separate levelled areas.

“Holway Road is a main ‘A’ class linking Holywell with a number of other communities. The site serves both locals living within walking distance, and more transient customers such as commuters. South of the site boundary includes mature bushes and trees. These provide significant screening between the site and neighbours to the south.

“The area is currently used as second hand car sales business with a small sales hut. The proposed use will be a standalone Greggs takeaway unit with parking and an outdoor seating area.”

Ascona Retail Ltd has applied to build a Greggs store beside the Texaco garage in Holywell. Source: Google

A planning officer’s report produced by the council stated: “The site would not be a destination in its own right as it is located by a garage and on a main road so would not compete against similar retail shops in main centres.

“The site is currently utilized as a second-hand car garage next to an existing Texaco. The proposed bakery shop is not considered to be a significant change.

“The proposed change of use is not considered to have negative impact on the living conditions of the nearby residential properties or adjacent car garage.

“To conclude, the proposal provides adequate amount of parking spaces on the site. The proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the surrounding area.”

Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow has approved the plans via delegated decision.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Clwyd Gate Inn could reopen with a new gym and shop included as part of refurbishment plans
  • New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister to help resolve public sector disputes
  • ‘People wanted to poison me with ricin’ – North Wales MP reveals reasons for wearing stab-proof vest to constituency meetings


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Clwyd Gate Inn could reopen with a new gym and shop included as part of refurbishment plans

    News

    New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister to help resolve public sector disputes

    News

    ‘People wanted to poison me with ricin’ – North Wales MP reveals reasons for wearing stab-proof vest to constituency meetings

    Anglesey

    Plans to build 70 homes on greenfield land near the Flintshire border submitted

    News

    Retired engineer and television extra from Flintshire joy at landing role in Welsh version of Gogglebox

    News

    Don’t miss the deadline: Almost 5.7 million people still need to file their Self Assessment tax return

    News

    Monday: Burst pipe affecting water supply in parts of Connah’s Quay

    News

    Low income households to get new Cost of Living Payments from Spring 2023 but claims of a 10% cut

    News

    Artist behind ‘Banksy-style’ mural near a North Wales RNLI station revealed as council moves to protect it

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn