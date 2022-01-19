Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 19th Jan 2022

Holywell: Police issue youths with behaviour contracts and banning orders following ASB incidents

Police have said they are dealing with an increased number of anti-social behaviour (ASB) reports in Holywell town centre and have vowed to “deal robustly with anyone found to be involved.”

Officers say three youths alleged to have been involved in ASB incidents in the town have been arrested recently.

Two other youngsters have also been interviewed for “criminal offences,” North Flintshire police has said.

Behaviour contracts and banning orders have now been issued and the parents of those causing problems have been “visited by officers.”

Posting an update on the North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said:  “Following on from the increase in reports of Anti Social Behaviour in Holywell, North Wales Police have identified several youths responsible for causing issues in the town.”

“Each of the youths identified have been issued behaviour contracts and banning orders due to their behaviour which will continue to be monitored and enforced by North Wales Police.”

“All of their parents/guardians have been visited by officers, and informed of their children’s Anti Social Behaviour.”

“Three youths have been arrested and additional two others have been interviewed for criminal offences.”

PC Phil Davies of the local neighbourhood Policing team said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated. We will continue to actively patrol the area and we will deal with all incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal matters robustly.”

“We continue to ask Parents to consider where your children are when they are not at home, who they are with and what they are doing.”

“Please report any ASB incidents or crimes that you witness via our live chat service: Live Chat – North Wales Police or by calling 101.”



