Holywell: Plans submitted to replace stables with six holiday lets

Stables at a former riding school in Flintshire could be demolished to make way for six holiday cottages.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council to knock down buildings at Penpalmant Livery and Training Yard near Holywell.

The proposals by Clive and Yvonne Crofts would see six self-contained holiday lets created in their place as part of a terraced row, each with a patio and garden.

The site on Llwyn-Ifor Lane between Mertyn and Pennant Park was previously home to a riding school and pony club.

However, following its closure, the three stable blocks are said to have mainly been used for storage purposes.

Agents acting on behalf of the applicants said the new accommodation would help to meet the demand for places for tourists to stay locally.

In a planning statement entered with the local authority, they said: “The application seeks to take advantage of the boom in domestic tourism and the upturn in demand for countryside staycations in the UK.

“Following the closure of the riding school, the stables have largely been redundant and used for storage by the applicant.

“As such, the applicant believes that plans to demolish the three stable buildings and replace these with holiday let accommodation would represent a more efficient use of land in the current economic climate.”

They added: “This tourist development will make a sustainable and efficient use of an existing previously developed site, which is well accessible to a network of public footpaths, cycleway, bridleways and local bus stops.

“The proposal shall be positively encouraged by Flintshire County Council due to its contribution to the economy from visitor spending, support to local business and creation of jobs.

“The plentiful supply of nearby amenities and active travel opportunities ensure that the development will not be reliant on the use of the private motor vehicle.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision due at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter