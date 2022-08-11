Holywell: Plans for a ‘new and exciting’ glamping pod submitted to council

Listen to this article

Plans are in the pipeline for ‘new and exciting’ holiday accommodation in Flintshire.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council seeking to create a glamping pod site at the ‘Apple Jacks Orchard’, Halkyn Road, Holywell.

The proposal is for a single glamping pod for guests along with recycling and waste storage, and a parking and turning area suitable for one car.

According to the application an existing entrance to the site will be used with an additional access track directly to the unit. There will also be footpaths and landscaping of the site.

The unit is to be manufactured off-site and to be provided by Cabins Unlimited.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states: “This proposal will provide visitors with new and exciting accommodation in the Flintshire area.

“Demand for this type of accommodation is high throughout the country, which has also been shown to be true of other glamping sites across the UK.

“This development will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time tourists remain in the area.

“This will be beneficial for local tourist attractions, restaurants and businesses to name but a few.

“The construction of a glamping site in this location can be achieved in less time, with less intrusive construction methods and less environmental impact, than traditional luxury accommodation builds require.”

The statement adds: “It is reasonable to suggest that glamping accommodation is warranted in this location, to cater for increasing visitor demand, without sacrificing the area’s beauty or ecology.

The operator intends to use local businesses to carry out the building and groundwork, utilising local suppliers and local labour.

“The operator also intends to build on existing relationships they have with other local businesses in the area to offer their goods and services to the guests, including shops, pubs and restaurants.

The operator will be promoting these services within the pod along with providing the guests with local knowledge of the many beauty spots to visit.”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a future date.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next