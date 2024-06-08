Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 8th Jun 2024

Holywell: Greenfield Valley seeks new trustees

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

The Greenfield Valley Trust has announced a search for new trustees to join its board.

Greenfield Valley is a historic site and heritage park located in Holywell.

It is known for its rich industrial heritage and picturesque natural surroundings.

The valley was once a hub of industrial activity during the 18th and 19th centuries, with numerous mills, factories, and mines operating in the area.

Greenfield Valley is now a popular destination for visitors of all ages. It offers a variety of activities and attractions that showcase its industrial past and natural surroundings.

Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Trust, highlighted the diverse and valuable contributions of current board members, stating, “All of the Board members are volunteers. We join our individual skills, knowledge, and desire to ensure Greenfield Valley can be the best it can be. Some of us are retired with relevant previous work experience, while others bring knowledge of current trends and wider experience to the table.”

The Trust has identified specific areas where they seek to add expertise and is calling for enthusiastic and committed individuals from all backgrounds to apply. Harvey added, “As well as the trustee opportunities currently being advertised, we always welcome interest from people wanting to gift their time and skills to help improve the Valley.”

Prospective trustees can find more information on the Valley’s website or request details via email at [email protected].

The closing date for this round of applications is June 19, 2024.

Greenfield Valley Trust, a Charitable Incorporated Organisation registered with the Charity Commission, collaborates closely with Flintshire County Council, which owns the Greenfield Valley and employs its site staff.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Countess of Chester Hospital advises on parking alternatives during ‘essential electrical works’
  • Welsh Government urged to act over potential ambulance delays to major incidents
  • Flintshire councillor’s punishment for sending inappropriate messages criticised as “too lenient”

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Countess of Chester Hospital advises on parking alternatives during ‘essential electrical works’

    News

    Welsh Government urged to act over potential ambulance delays to major incidents

    News

    Flintshire councillor’s punishment for sending inappropriate messages criticised as “too lenient”

    News

    Just Stop Oil: Protesters target Duke of Westminster’s wedding at Chester Cathedral

    News

    Flint: RNLI marks 200 years with North Wales lifeboat flag relay

    News

    Police in Flintshire urge public to report drug dealing activity

    News

    Merseyside Police appeal for help locating missing teen with local links

    News

    Buses: North Wales MS criticises funding disparity in public transport

    News

    Ex-surgeon Senedd Member warns of ‘alarming’ rise in musculoskeletal disorders among older adults”

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn