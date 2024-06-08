Holywell: Greenfield Valley seeks new trustees

The Greenfield Valley Trust has announced a search for new trustees to join its board.

Greenfield Valley is a historic site and heritage park located in Holywell.

It is known for its rich industrial heritage and picturesque natural surroundings.

The valley was once a hub of industrial activity during the 18th and 19th centuries, with numerous mills, factories, and mines operating in the area.

Greenfield Valley is now a popular destination for visitors of all ages. It offers a variety of activities and attractions that showcase its industrial past and natural surroundings.

Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Trust, highlighted the diverse and valuable contributions of current board members, stating, “All of the Board members are volunteers. We join our individual skills, knowledge, and desire to ensure Greenfield Valley can be the best it can be. Some of us are retired with relevant previous work experience, while others bring knowledge of current trends and wider experience to the table.”

The Trust has identified specific areas where they seek to add expertise and is calling for enthusiastic and committed individuals from all backgrounds to apply. Harvey added, “As well as the trustee opportunities currently being advertised, we always welcome interest from people wanting to gift their time and skills to help improve the Valley.”

Prospective trustees can find more information on the Valley’s website or request details via email at [email protected].

The closing date for this round of applications is June 19, 2024.

Greenfield Valley Trust, a Charitable Incorporated Organisation registered with the Charity Commission, collaborates closely with Flintshire County Council, which owns the Greenfield Valley and employs its site staff.