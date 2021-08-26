Historic Flintshire cricket club enters long-awaited plans for new pavilion

A historic Flintshire cricket club has entered long-awaited plans for a new pavilion and pitch.

Hawarden Park Cricket Club moved from its base of more than 140 years within the grounds of the Gladstone Estate in 2016.

The club relocated to a site on Moor Lane in the village after “outgrowing” its old home, with its popularity said to have caused problems for the estate’s farms shop business.

However, the club which counts British prime minister William Gladstone and footballer Michael Owen among its former players has been without a pavilion since.

With players currently forced to get changed in portable cabins, proposals have now been submitted to provide improved changing facilities and a function room.

In an application submitted to Flintshire Council, planners acting on the club’s behalf said the scheme would help to ensure its future success.

They said: “The Hawarden Estate hosted HPCC since 1866 and wishes to go on doing so.

“However, despite recent investment in the previous ground adjacent to Hawarden Castle, the club, which has enjoyed unprecedented success and expansion over recent years, had outgrown the existing facility.

“In 2015 the estate identified a site at Moor Lane for the development of a new ground, which would keep the cricket club within the catchment area for Hawarden and enable it to grow and attract grant funding which is essential to the long- term future and success of the club.

“This detailed planning application will replace existing temporary cabins and provide changing facilities and a function room in order to allow the club to survive moving forwards and act as a community focal point.”

The old site was said to be unsuitable for expansion due to its close proximity to the Grade I-listed Hawarden Castle.

It meant the club was unable to access England and Wales Cricket Board and other grant funding because it only occupied the ground as a licensee.

The plans, which include a rain water recycling system, show the new pitch and pavilion have been designed to standards which would allow it to attract grant money in future.

Speaking earlier this year, representatives for the club said it was hoped the pavilion would be built next year, with a significant amount of fundraising carried out to support the project.

The planners added: “As far as planning policies are concerned, the proposed development is compliant, and the project has been discussed with the local planning officer who has offered important advice.

“The landowner has also been fully conversant with the evolution of the design and is fully aware of the content of this planning application.”

A decision will be made on the proposals by the local authority at a later date.