Historic double triumph for Deeside blind golf champion Stuart Hutcheson
Deeside’s Blind British Open Golf Champion Stuart Hutcheson capped a memorable two weeks by becoming the first Blind Golfer in history to win the British and Irish Open’s in the same year.
Stuart’s victory in Ireland came less than a week after he fulfilled a lifetime ambition in representing his country in the England & Wales Tour v Scotland ‘Auld Enemy’ International match in Cardrona, Scotland.
In this International Match Stuart (pictured top left) was the only player from both sides to win all his matches (winning Foursomes 7&5, Fourballs 4&2 both with his partner Owen Robinson from Nottinghamshire, then winning his singles match 6&5).
Unfortunately, Stuart’s heroics were not enough to retain the trophy as England and Wales Blind Golf Tour lost 11-9 to Scotland Blind Golf Tour in a wonderful event.
After arriving home late on the Friday evening Stuart and his caddie/ coach John Smith(pictured top right) boarded a plane to Dublin early Sunday Morning to attend the Irish Open in Tullow, County Carlow.
The Mount Wolseley Spa & Golf Resort was as fantastic venue in beautiful surroundings. The course itself was an extreme test of golf but after two days Stuart finished an incredible 7 shots clear of the field to pick up his second International Event of the Season in only his second start.
The field contained over 30 competitors from all over the World including the current US Open Champion.
Of the global events played this year Stuart is the only person to win more than one International event in 2023.
Addressing the unique challenges he faces as a blind golfer, Stuart shared, “I’m wholly reliant on my guide and our on-course spotter to know where the ball’s gone. I trust John completely to line me up and decide what shot to hit,” he explained.
John’s contribution to Stuart’s success is immeasurable.
His in-depth knowledge of the game, understanding of Stuart’s capabilities, and unwavering support on the course have proven invaluable.
Stuart had to surmount not only his visual impairment but also a hernia operation in May, which left him unable to swing a club for six weeks.
However, his rigorous training regimen and passion for the sport have paid off in the form of this significant victory.
Stuart has been playing golf since he was six.
At the age of 25, he was diagnosed with Stargardt’s Disease, a type of macular degeneration that led to the loss of his central vision.
Following a hiatus of 25 years, he returned to the game last year upon retiring at 50.
Blind golf allows for some rule modifications to accommodate golfers with disabilities, such as allowing the club to ‘ground’ in a bunker or hazard and permitting the caddy to stand behind the flag.
Stuart characterises the community of blind golfers as “one big family,” where every golfer and caddy guide shares similar experiences and frustrations.
Despite this, the bond of friendship remains exceptionally strong.
Stuart makes a heartfelt appeal to local companies for sponsorships, saying, "Any local companies who would like to sponsor us so that we can travel to these events would be a godsend."
