Heavy downpours and thundery conditions forecast throughout Monday
More heavy rain and stormy conditions are set to hit Flintshire this afternoon and later this evening.
A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place across the county borough along large parts of Wales and England.
It comes after a weekend of hot weather and thunderstorms.
Similar conditions are forecast today with temperatures remaining in the mid 20s and further heavy downpours expected.
Some areas could see up to 80mm of rainfall in a short period of time.
The Met Office say: “Thunderstorms and torrential downpours are expected to break out across central England and Wales during Monday.
“These will be slow moving and intense leading to some large accumulations with in excess of 30 mm in an hour for some locations and the potential for 60-80 mm or more in a few hours where thunderstorms align for a time.
"Frequent lightning and hail are likely to be additional hazards."
