Heatwave set to end with thunderstorms as yellow weather warning issued

Listen to this article

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across much of the UK next week.

Temperatures have soared to over 30C in Flintshire in recent days, with parts of England and Wales experiencing days of conditions in the mid 30s.

The alert becomes active at 6am on Monday and ends at midnight.

The Met Office has said that “whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday.”

“Storms will probably already be underway for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday, before also developing across parts of England and Wales by late morning and into the afternoon.”

“Storms should begin to ease from the west later. Very locally 20-30 mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.”

What to expect (Met Office Warnings)

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

[Photo: Met Office]

Read Next