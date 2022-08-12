Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 12th Aug

Heatwave set to end with thunderstorms as yellow weather warning issued

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across much of the UK next week.

Temperatures have soared to over 30C in Flintshire in recent days, with parts of England and Wales experiencing days of conditions in the mid 30s.

The alert becomes active at 6am on Monday and ends at midnight.

The Met Office has said that “whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday.”

“Storms will probably already be underway for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday, before also developing across parts of England and Wales by late morning and into the afternoon.”

“Storms should begin to ease from the west later. Very locally 20-30 mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.”

What to expect (Met Office Warnings)

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

[Photo: Met Office]

Read Next

  • Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays visit to Airbus Broughton
  • Two men arrested following alleged catalytic converter theft Greyhound Retail Park
  • Deeside: 9 jailed for total of more than 188 years for industrial scale drug production and supply
  • Updated: Long delays on A55 in Flintshire following a earlier collision

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays visit to Airbus Broughton

    News

    Two men arrested following alleged catalytic converter theft Greyhound Retail Park

    News

    Deeside: 9 jailed for total of more than 188 years for industrial scale drug production and supply

    News

    Updated: Long delays on A55 in Flintshire following a earlier collision

    News

    Two weeks of resurfacing work to get underway later this month in Drury

    News

    First sections of Flint Town United’s new half-million pound state-of-the-art 3G pitch laid

    News

    North Wales Minister sees Flintshire projects ‘making a difference’

    News

    Shotton steelworks has set about replacing diesel with vegetable oil to power onsite vehicles

    News

    Plans for a touring caravans, camping and glamping pods site in Flintshire thrown out

    News




    Read 377,003 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn