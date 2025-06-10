Health minister unveils prevention package to cut illness rates

The Welsh Government has announced a new package of measures to reduce preventable illness and improve long-term health outcomes, including support for early intervention, changes to vaccination programmes, and plans to reduce smoking and obesity.

In a written statement to Members of the Senedd on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said the Government would be working with Sir Michael Marmot’s Institute of Health Equity to become a “Marmot Nation”.

The approach involves targeted action to reduce health inequalities, similar to work already taking place in Gwent.

More than 50 local areas across England, Wales and Scotland have signed up to be Marmot Places, focusing on social determinants of health such as education, employment and housing to reduce health inequalities and improve population health.

The new plan includes mandatory health impact assessments for some public body decisions and aims to embed health considerations across all services. “Preventing ill health is not just the job of the NHS. It must be at the heart of all our services,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

The Government will also publish a new Healthy Weight, Healthy Wales delivery plan before the summer recess, with a focus on early years. This follows years of steadily rising obesity levels and an emphasis on supporting families and communities.

More than £200,000 has been allocated to support the Football Association of Wales’ FIT FANS healthy living programme, aimed at adults aged 35 to 65.

Public Health Wales has also published evaluation data showing that preventive support for people with pre-diabetes symptoms can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Funding will continue for the programme, which is delivered by trained healthcare workers supervised by dietitians.

The Welsh Government highlighted a sharp fall in smoking rates from 23% in 2010 to 13% today but acknowledged the need for more action. It supports the UK Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which proposes banning the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.

The statement also confirmed plans for increased childhood immunisation, including an earlier second dose of the meningococcal B vaccine. From next month, Wales and other UK nations will be the first in the world to introduce a targeted adult gonorrhoea vaccination programme.

A review is underway on the potential rollout of a national lung cancer screening programme.

A pilot in north Rhondda identified 12 lung cancers from 600 scans, most of which were caught at an early stage.

The newly appointed Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Isabel Oliver, has created an advisory group to advance the Government’s prevention agenda and tackle health inequalities.