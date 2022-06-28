Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Jun 2022

Health Board ask all staff, patients and visitors to wear face masks again due to uptick in Coronavirus

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The local health board is asking for people to support them by wearing face masks in all clinical areas in all health and care settings, unless exempt.

The health board have said today, “Due to increased COVID-19 prevalence in our communities, increased number of COVID-19 ward outbreaks and the impact this is having on staff absence, we ask all staff, patients and visitors to support us by wearing face masks in all clinical areas in all health and care settings, unless exempt.”

“This includes all areas where patients receive care such as hospital wards and in clinics. While it may no longer be law, wearing a mask will help protect vulnerable people.”

“We thank you for your continued support and understanding.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Next chief constable of North Wales Police expected to learn Welsh as job advert goes live

News

JD Cymru Premier Fixtures: Four away games on the bounce for Flint Town ahead of new pitch unveiling

News

Traffic lights damaged following crash on A548 in Gronant

News

Unpaid carers urged to apply for their £500 payment

News

First Minister accused of “misleading the Senedd” over strike comments

News

Two young Flintshire women embark on legal careers with one of Wales’s oldest law firms

News

Wales Basic Income pilot scheme will see young leaving care offered over £19,000

News

Tesco makes it even easier for shoppers in North Wales to help local food banks and charities

News

Annual Summer Fayre returns to Ysgol Maes Y Felin

News





Read 420,263 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn