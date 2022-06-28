Health Board ask all staff, patients and visitors to wear face masks again due to uptick in Coronavirus

The local health board is asking for people to support them by wearing face masks in all clinical areas in all health and care settings, unless exempt.

The health board have said today, “Due to increased COVID-19 prevalence in our communities, increased number of COVID-19 ward outbreaks and the impact this is having on staff absence, we ask all staff, patients and visitors to support us by wearing face masks in all clinical areas in all health and care settings, unless exempt.”

“This includes all areas where patients receive care such as hospital wards and in clinics. While it may no longer be law, wearing a mask will help protect vulnerable people.”

“We thank you for your continued support and understanding.”