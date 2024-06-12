Hawarden: Rotary Club to host table-top sale to support local charities

The Hawarden Dee Valley Rotary Club is set to host a table-top sale at the Hawarden Masonic Hall on Saturday, June 22nd.

The event, taking place between from 9.30am and 12pm aims to raise funds for various charitable causes and provide a platform for community members to sell their items.

Pauline Reilly, a member of the Rotary Club, expressed the group’s enthusiasm for the event. “We are a small group, but we are trying to make a difference through the things we do and the events we support,” she said.

The sale offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to declutter their homes and contribute to a good cause.

The cost for reserving a sales table is £8.00, and reservations can be made by contacting Beryl Coaten at 0771 261 4165 or via email at [email protected].

Admission to the event is £2.00, payable at the door, with all proceeds going to Rotary and local charities.

Attendees can also enjoy tea and coffee for £1.00 and participate in a charity raffle.

The Hawarden Dee Valley Rotary Club encourages everyone to come out, support local initiatives, and find some great bargains. Free parking and unloading are available at the venue.