Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th Jun 2024

Hawarden: Rotary Club to host table-top sale to support local charities

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

The Hawarden Dee Valley Rotary Club is set to host a table-top sale at the Hawarden Masonic Hall on Saturday, June 22nd.

The event, taking place between from 9.30am and 12pm aims to raise funds for various charitable causes and provide a platform for community members to sell their items.

Pauline Reilly, a member of the Rotary Club, expressed the group’s enthusiasm for the event. “We are a small group, but we are trying to make a difference through the things we do and the events we support,” she said.

The sale offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to declutter their homes and contribute to a good cause.

The cost for reserving a sales table is £8.00, and reservations can be made by contacting Beryl Coaten at 0771 261 4165 or via email at [email protected].

Admission to the event is £2.00, payable at the door, with all proceeds going to Rotary and local charities.

Attendees can also enjoy tea and coffee for £1.00 and participate in a charity raffle.

The Hawarden Dee Valley Rotary Club encourages everyone to come out, support local initiatives, and find some great bargains. Free parking and unloading are available at the venue.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Cheshire: M56 collision – all lanes back open
  • Flintshire apprentice achieves slice of victory in first ever Britain’s Best Cake contest
  • Liverpool police advise fans ahead of Taylor Swift concerts at Anfield

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Cheshire: M56 collision – all lanes back open

    News

    Flintshire apprentice achieves slice of victory in first ever Britain’s Best Cake contest

    News

    Liverpool police advise fans ahead of Taylor Swift concerts at Anfield

    News

    James Norton to raise diabetes awareness with CBeebies Bedtime Story written by North Wales author

    News

    M56 resurfacing work prompts overnight closures near Manchester Airport

    News

    Police urge vigilance after reports of thefts from vehicles on Uplands Avenue and Wepre Lane

    News

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault on mobility scooter user in Mostyn

    News

    Join in the fun at Broughton Shopping Park’s 25th birthday bash

    News

    Senedd urged to introduce ‘sin bin’ style approach to sanctioning misbehaving members

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn