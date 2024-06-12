Hawarden: Rotary Club to host table-top sale to support local charities
The Hawarden Dee Valley Rotary Club is set to host a table-top sale at the Hawarden Masonic Hall on Saturday, June 22nd.
The event, taking place between from 9.30am and 12pm aims to raise funds for various charitable causes and provide a platform for community members to sell their items.
Pauline Reilly, a member of the Rotary Club, expressed the group’s enthusiasm for the event. “We are a small group, but we are trying to make a difference through the things we do and the events we support,” she said.
The sale offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to declutter their homes and contribute to a good cause.
The cost for reserving a sales table is £8.00, and reservations can be made by contacting Beryl Coaten at 0771 261 4165 or via email at [email protected].
Admission to the event is £2.00, payable at the door, with all proceeds going to Rotary and local charities.
Attendees can also enjoy tea and coffee for £1.00 and participate in a charity raffle.
The Hawarden Dee Valley Rotary Club encourages everyone to come out, support local initiatives, and find some great bargains. Free parking and unloading are available at the venue.Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News