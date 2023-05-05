Hawarden: Plans submitted for second phase of Vista Business Park
Plans have been submitted for a significant expansion of a business park in Hawarden.
Vista Business Park, situated near Airbus’s Broughton plant, has already seen the completion of the first phase with three commercial units.
Redsun Projects Ltd has submitted an application for the erection of a further three commercial buildings as Phase II of the development on Manor Lane.
The business park is based on the site of a former World War Two airbase, which was bought by the Welsh Government after it became derelict.
The proposed units will cater to Light Industrial, General Industrial and Storage and Distribution.
The application outlines the extension of an internal access road, parking facilities, landscaping, and the installation of associated infrastructure.
This second phase of the development covers approximately 4.7 acres (1.91 hectares) of greenfield land, expanding the site with 5,583 sq m of floor space and an additional 10% of first-floor offices.
The proposed layout takes into account existing topography and site constraints, with a new spine road running from northwest to southeast, splitting the site into distinct development areas.
Service yards have been located to the southeast of the units, reducing their presence on adjacent land.
The Liverpool-based firm describes the design as contemporary and high-quality, featuring a limited palette of materials and colours consistent with the Phase I development.
The planning application is currently under review by Flintshire Council. Local residents and businesses can have their say on the plans via the council planning website.
Overall, the proposed expansion of Vista Business Park could provide a boost to the local economy and bring more job opportunities to the area.
